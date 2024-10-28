Is Fakhar Zaman thinking to retire from international cricket?

Fakhar Zaman during T20 World Cup 2024 - ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan's left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman is unhappy with the dual standards in selection policy by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to reports, Fakhar has started consulting with his close ones about a possible retirement from international cricket. Fakhar, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation, was not only excluded from Australia and Zimbabwe tours but also central contracts.

This decision sparked outrage on social media where cricket fans called out PCB for sidelining the star batter. In a press conference on Sunday, PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi revealed that Fakhar's fitness was not up to the mark which was the main reason to not reward him central contract. However, Naqvi also highlighted that Fakhar's tweet in favour of Babar Azam also caused problems for the batter.

Reports claimed that fitness wasn't the only issue to axe Fakhar as a couple of other players were given central contracts despite not passing the 2km running test within the given time.

In a series of developments in Pakistan Cricket, Pakistan's white-ball format head coach Gary Kirsten resigned, citing a rift with PCB on the selection process and central contracts.

PCB accepted Kirsten's resignation and appointed Jason Gillespie as head coach for the Australia tour where Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is.