Gary Kirsten resigns, Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan team in Australia

Jason Gillespie (L) and Gary Kirsten (R) - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's head coach for the white-ball format, Gary Kirsten, resigned, reportedly due to a rift with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over selection issues.

In a series of developments in Pakistan cricket, Kirsten's resignation was a shock for the cricket fraternity. According to reports, Kirsten wasn't happy with the latest selection and central contracts.

After reports regarding Kirsten's resignation emerged, the PCB shared that they have accepted the resignation. Moreover, the cricket board announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan team in Australia.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia. On Sunday, PCB announced the squad for Australia and Zimbabwe tours, bringing in many new faces. Mohammad Rizwan was announced as the new captain with Salman Ali Agha as his deputy.

Rizwan will take charge of the Pakistan team as captain after Babar Azam resigned from his post earlier this month.

Pakistan's squads for Australia tour

ODI: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Pakistan's squads for Zimbabwe tour

ODI: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

T20I: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan