Arshad Nadeem awaits ‘promised’ rewards for bringing Olympic gold

Arshad Nadeem expresses disappointment over 'fake' Olympic promises. —Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist, Arshad Nadeem, hasn’t received many ‘promised’ rewards as of yet.

Arshad, who brought first-ever Olympic gold in individual sport for Pakistan, was promised cash rewards by so many governmental and private organisations and individuals. However, many promises remain unfulfilled.

Speaking in a recent interview, Nadeem shared that he has received some ‘promised’ prizes from the government officials and private individuals but still many commitments are pending.

Moreover, he also denied rumours claiming that he is suffering from financial crisis. He emphasised that such rumours overshadow the struggles of athletes who work hard to achieve significant accomplishments for their hometown.

It must be noted here that Pakistani gold medallist registered Olympic record-breaking throw to achieve the milestone for his country. His throw was sixth-longest ever.

Following his achievement, he was showered with several rewards, prominently from the head of government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.