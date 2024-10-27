Fans call out PCB for Fakhar Zaman’s exclusion from plans

Fakhar Zaman after hitting a big shot. —AFP

KARACHI: Following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision not to award Fakhar Zaman a central contract for 2024-25, fans flooded social media with sympathetic posts for the batter.

The fans showcased support for Fakhar as they think PCB did injustic to the batter.

Reflecting on his skills, one of the fans, urged PCB to appoint him as the white-ball skipper.

“Still, we have the time to make the correct decision!! The best candidate for white ball captaincy is Fakhar Zaman,” he posted on his X handle.

While expressing support, another user urged the viewers to imagine a player not getting contract when he received a double increment.

Another user stated that Fakhar is paying the price for speaking the truth.

Earlier, the left-handed-batter supported the former white-ball skipper Babar Azam after he was excluded from the squad for last two Tests against England.

He posted on his X handle, “It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them.”