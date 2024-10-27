Rizwan named white-ball captain with Salman as his deputy

Mohammad Rizwan appointed as white-ball skipper. —YT ss

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Moshin Naqvi appointed wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as the white-ball format skipper for the forthcoming series against Australia.

Naqvi announced the captain in the press conference which was being held in Lahore.

Speaking at the press conference congratulated the new skipper: “I want to extend my congratulations to Mohammad Rizwan on his appointment as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. I am confident that Rizwan’s leadership qualities, underpinned by his deep commitment and passion for the game, will help shape this talented team into a consistently successful unit.

“Rizwan has earned the respect of his peers and colleagues through his dedication and positive attitude, and I have no doubt that these qualities, combined with his game knowledge and performance, will inspire the next generation of Pakistan cricketers.

“The PCB has always been fully committed to supporting our players and staff, and we will continue to stand by Rizwan as he takes on this important role. We are optimistic that under his leadership, Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team will once again become a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.”

Adding on, the 45-year-old announced Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain of the national team in white-ball formats.

The decision had to be taken, as the former white-ball skipper Babar Azam stepped down earlier this month as he aimed to focus on his performance.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth, the 29-year-old batter announced on X.

It is worth noting here that, Agha Salman will be acting as the interim captain during the T20I series against Zimbabwe as Rizwan has been rested from the series.

Meanwhile, Rizwan expressed delight over the decision made by the officials.

In regard to this, the wicketkeeper-batter stated: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honour. Joining the ranks of some of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains truly is the icing on the cake.

“I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates. Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters.

“Pakistan cricket holds immense potential across all formats and I am confident that, with the support of God Almighty, we will build on our recent success against England to achieve even greater heights in what promises to be a challenging and busy season of white-ball cricket.”

The 32-year-old has caught 9 crucial catches and missed chances ratio is almost zero.