Fakhar Zaman left out as PCB announce central contract 2024-25

Fakhar Zaman excluded from PCB’s 2024-25 central contracts. —X/@fakhar3939

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded central contracts to 25 men’s cricketers for the 2024-25 international season, effective from 1 July 2024.

The contracts have been offered under the structure that was agreed last year between the players and the PCB for a three-year period.

As part of the PCB’s strategy to incentivise, encourage and reward talented and emerging cricketers, five players have been offered central contracts for the first time, including Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan.

Prominent names including Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan have failed to make it to the list.

These players have been placed in Category D.

List of centrally contracted players:

Category A (2): Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Category B (3): Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Category C (9): Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan

Category D (11): Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Usman Khan