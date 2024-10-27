PCB unhappy over Raja’s taunting questions from Masood

Ramiz Raja's position in 'jeopardy' in Australian forthcoming series. —PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed disappointment over broadcaster Ramiz Raja’s taunting questions from Shan Masood in a post-match interview following Pakistan’s emphatic series win against England in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s defeat in six matches under Masood’s leadership, the 62-year-old asked ‘strange’ questions from the Pakistani skipper.

“Tell me, how did you achieve six losses in a row?” asked Ramiz with a big laugh. Masood was slightly taken aback by the question but he maintained his composure and said, “Ramiz bhai, we needed this win, the nation needed this win, and I’m really happy that Pakistan won.”

According to reports, PCB can’t take direct action against the commentator, since he is dealt by the broadcasters, but the board may oppose his inclusion as commentators in future home series.

It is worth noting here that the men in green achieved a nine-wicket win against England in the third Test on Saturday.

Without main players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan made a solid comeback in the series to win 2-1.