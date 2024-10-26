PCB boss Naqvi praises Pakistan after emphatic series win

Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Pakistan on their victory against England. -AFP

RAWALPINDI: Following Pakistan's win against England in the third Test on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised the team for their "commendable performance."

Naqvi met players after they clinched a historic 2-1 series win over England at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

While congratulating the team, Naqvi shed light over the performances from spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

In a statement relesed by PCB on Saturday, the 45-year-old stated: "The national players won by playing the best game. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali proved their skills by bowling brilliantly. Saud Shakeel scored a century and showed excellent batting. The team put up a brilliant performance and won the Test series."

Pakistan made a strong comeback after losing the first Test by an innings and 47 runs in Multan.

It is worth noting here that the Shan Masood claimed his first Test and series victory as captain.

In addition, Pakistan's decision to make strategic changes in the squad proved out to be crucial for the team.

Continuing with his conversation, he added: "This win will boost the morale of the players. The players along with the nation were waiting for such a glorious victory. The new players justified their inclusion in the team with performances."

This series victory ended Pakistan's losing jinx at home.