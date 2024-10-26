Shaheen, Naseem celebrate Pakistan's triumph against England

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Naseem Shah (R) congratulate Pakistan. -AFP

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who were rested for the second and third Test against England, also congratulated Shan Masood and the team for pulling off a memorable series victory against the Englishmen on Saturday.

Taking to the social sites, they praised the team's effort in a remarkable win.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi, expressed gratitude to the spinners and Saud Shakeel on his Instagram handle for giving a commendable performance in the series.

Naseem Shah highlighted the power of the men in green.

Posting on his Instagram story, he said: "Never underestimate Pakistan. We may get down, but we're never out. Proud to see @noman.ali2015official & @sajidkhan_244 showing their class."

In addition, Shadab Khan gave all credit to the spinners duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for winning the series.

"This is what home advantage looks like, all teams in the world use it. Pakistan cricket can never be kept down. Congratulations to the entire team & country. Thank you Nomi bhai & Sajid bhai for bringing smiles back to everyone," he posted.

Taking to his X account, ex-skipper Babar Azam posting a "belated congratulations" and commented on the extraordinary performance by Shan Masood and Co.

Posting on his X handle, former player Mohammad Hafeez also congratulated the team.

Following this win, Pakistan have won the series 2-1 against England, which is also their first series victory at home after almost four years.