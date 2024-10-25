Ronaldo reflects on journey with ‘Al Nassr’ on club’s 69th birthday

Al Nassr celebrates Al Nassr's 69th birthday. —Reuters

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Al Nassr’s 69th birthday.

The 39-year-old football player took to his Instagram handle and reflected on his journey with the club so far.

In regards to this, the CR7 posted a carousel of pictures wearing his Al Nassr jersey, showcasing his love for the Saudi-Arabian professional club.

He posted with a heart-touching caption, “Happy Birthday, @alnassr. Proud to be part of the family!”

In response to which, Al Nassr referred the CR7 as “GOAT” while expressing gratitude.

They posted: “Thanks GOAT. We are happy to have you.”

Since joining the club in 2023, the five time Ballon d’Or has been a crucial player.

He scored his first goal for the team in a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh on February 4 last year.

Throughout his journey, the captain has scored 67 goals and 18 assists for Al Nassr in 75 appearances.

It is worth noting here that the player’s contract will expire in June 2025.

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s better-half Georgina Rodriguez opened up that she was admitted to the Saudi German Hospital.

Reflecting on her experience in the hospital, the 30-year-old Georgina expressed gratitude to the medical staff who treated her well for four days.

Taking to Instagram, the Argentinian-born beauty said: "Finally back home! I spent 4 days at the hospital with pneumonia, I'm better now but still recovering at home with my family. I have to say a big THANK YOU to all the staff members, doctors, nurses and everyone at the hospital... They took care of me so wonderfully and I'm very grateful for that. Thank you all for such a great stay."



