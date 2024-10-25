PAK vs ENG: England lose quick wickets before bad light ends day 2 early

Day two ended with England losing wickets at regular intervals. —PCB

RAWALPINDI: England had a shaky start in the second innings as they lost three wickets before bad light ended day 2 of the third Test on Friday here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The day ended with Joe Root (5*) and Harry Brook (3*) on strike.

Opening the innings, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were sent back to the pavilion shortly.

Crawley scored two runs off 20 balls while Duckett was dismissed first via lbw when Sajid Khan delivered the second ball of the fourth over.

Ollie Pope was dismissed after Agha Salman took a brilliant catch in first slip off Noman Ali’s bowling.

So far, Noman Ali has bagged two wickets while Sajid Khan took one in the second innings.

Earlier today, Pakistan made 344 runs with a 77-run lead after a spectacular performance by Saud Shakeel and Sajid.

They were able to take lead within 96.4 overs.

Saud made 134 runs off 223 balls including five boundaries.

In addition, aiming for a half-century, Noman Ali was dismissed after scoring 45 runs, including two boundaries and one six.

Sajid stayed till the end and made 48 off 48 balls, including two fours and four towering sixes.

The innings for the men in green ended with Zahid Mahmood leaving after scoring no runs for the team.

This happened when Rehan Ahmed took his fourth wicket, bowling out the last player on the fourth ball of the 96th over.

Meanwhile, the Shan Masood-led side scored 187/7 in 62 overs at lunch, with Saud Shakeel (72) and Noman Ali (6) on strike.

It is worth noting here that the day kicked off with the men in green at 73-3 in 23 overs, with the skipper Masood (16) and Saud Shakeel (16) on strike.

Pakistan’s skipper was the first one who headed towards the pavilion on the second day after scoring 26 off 70 balls, as Ollie Pope caught the fourth wicket of the innings when Shoaib Bashir delivered second ball of the 35th over.

Followed by the wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan who was dismissed via lbw when Rehan Ahmed delivered third ball of the 49th over after making 25 runs, including one boundary and one towering six.

Additionally, the spectators witnessed Salman Agha leaving after scoring one run for the team as he was lbw by the new addition of the English team Rehan Ahmed.

Followed by Aamer Jamal, who left after contributing 14 runs to the team when Rehan again delivered a googly final ball of the 57th over.

On the bowling front, Jack Leach bagged one wicket, Gus Atkinson took two wickets, Shoaib Bashir dismissed three, while Rehan Ahmed taking the most, solely bagged four wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan lost three wickets as England took an edge on day 1 (Thursday) of the third Test.

Ben Stokes and Co. made 267 runs in 68.2 overs in their first innings on the first day.

TOSS

Previously on Thursday, England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the series-decided Test.

England made two changes to their side. Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed came in for Brandon Carse and Mathew Potts.

Whereas, Pakistan went with the same playing XI with an aim to seal the three-match series 2-1.

Playing XI

PAKISTAN: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

ENGLAND: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmad, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir