Babar Azam faces another setback. —AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s former skipper Babar Azam has dropped down to number 19 in the updated International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

Babar, who was at 15th, dropped down in the rankings following dip in his performance recently.

In addition, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also experienced a major setback, dropping down to 21st place with 669 rating points.

The vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team Saud Shakeel spotted at 27th with 642 points, while Abdullah Shafique is placed at 43rd with 548 points.

ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings

ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. —ICC

Agha Salman, on contrary, faced a stride in his rankings, gaining 14th position.

This gain was after his performance in the recent Test series.

On the bowling front, Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi retained his place.

However, spinners, including Noman Ali and Sajid Khan saw a surge in their rankings. Noman grabbed 17th while Sajid set on 22nd position.

Meanwhile, England’s Joe Root retained his position as top batter in the batters’ rankings.