Pakistan to urge Commonwealth Games to reconsider exclusion of hockey, wrestling: sources

Commonwealth Games 2026. —AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to formally write to the Commonwealth Games Federation over its decision to exclude hockey and wrestling from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reliable sources said the POA will send an official letter to the CGF, urging it to reconsider the exclusion of these sports, which are seen as Pakistan’s medal prospects in the game.

The decision to drop several sports, including hockey and wrestling, from the Games in Glasgow has already caught criticism from various quarters.

The source added that Indian Olympic body is also unhappy with the decision and they’re likely to join POA in writing the commonwealth sports body to press for inclusion of hockey and wrestling.

“We are planning to write a letter in this week to express our concerns over the decision to remove these sports and to request them to reconsider their decision,” the source said.

It added that in a recent regional meeting held in Male, Maldives, on September 24-25, 2024, the Commonwealth Games Association of Pakistan (in this case, the POA) had recommended to CGF officials that hockey and wrestling be included in the upcoming Games. They also submitted in writing advocating for the inclusion of these sports.

Sources added that the POA plans to take up the issue once again with the CGF.

“They were also considering to drop weightlifting from the list of sports as well. However, there were strong resistance from several members, including Pakistan, against omitting weightlifting from the list,” the source added.