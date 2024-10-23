WATCH: Stokes-led side show ‘heartwarming gesture’ ahead of final Test

England team pose for a photo ahead of third Test against Pakistan. —AFP

RAWALPINDI: In a heartwarming gesture, the England cricket team, who is set to face Pakistan in the decisive third Test here tomorrow, impressed many with a generous gesture following their photoshoot.

It is worth noting here that the Three Lions are geared up to face the Shan Masood-led side in third and final Test match.

Earlier on Wednesday, the English squad had a team photoshoot on the sidelines of training session.

Following the shoot, Ben Stokes and Co. stood up and picked up the chairs to support ground staff.

The three-match series is levelled 1-1.



Considering the Playing XI, Pakistan men's selection committee has decided not to make any change to their playing XI for the series-deciding.

Ben Stokes and Co., on the contrary, made some changes to their side, bringing in the third spinner, Rehan Ahmed, for the final Test. The visitors will now have three spinners, Jack Leach, Rehan, and Shoaib Bashir, and only a specialist pacer, Gus Atkinson, in their playing XI.