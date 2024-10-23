Zimbabwe Crush Gambia with Record-Breaking 290-Run Victory in T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Zimbabwe broke the world record. —X/ICC

KARACHI: Zimbabwe’s cricket team smashed a series of T20 international records in a commanding 290-run victory over Gambia during the Africa Sub-Regional World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Zimbabwe posted an astonishing total of 344/4, the highest-ever score in a T20 international, surpassing the previous record of 314/3 set by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

The remarkable innings featured a record-breaking 27 sixes, eclipsing Nepal’s previous record of 26 sixes, achieved against Mongolia.

In addition to their dominance with sixes, Zimbabwe equaled the record for the most fours in a T20I innings, hitting 30 boundaries, a record previously set by Sri Lanka in a match against Kenya in 2007.

The team amassed 282 runs from boundaries, surpassing the previous highest of 216 set by Punjab against Andhra in India’s domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In T20Is, the previous record for amassing most runs from boundaries was 212, created by Nepal, against Mongolia, in Asian Games match.

Zimbabwe’s inning run-rate was 17.20, which is highest ever in a completed T20 innings, surpassing the previous record of 15.7 runs per over – also by Nepal against Mongolia.

Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza played a pivotal role in the record-breaking performance, smashing an unbeaten 133 off 43 balls. Raza’s innings included 33-ball century, tying him for the second-fastest T20I century alongside Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who also reached the milestone in 33 balls. The fastest T20I century remains 27 balls, held by Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan against Cyprus.

In reply, Gambia was bowled out for 54 runs to mark a record-breaking 290 runs win for Zimbabwe.

The victory margin of 290 runs also set a new record for the largest win by runs in T20 internationals, surpassing Nepal’s 273-run win over Mongolia.