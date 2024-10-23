Will Argentine football stars bring a new era in Karachi?

Murad Ali Shah (R) and Sebastian Sayus (L). —Instagram/informationdepartmentsindh

KARACHI: In a surprising turn of events, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah invited the Argentina football team to Karachi.

The chief minister expressed his desire during a meeting with Argentina Ambassador Sebastian Sayus.

During the meeting, the chief minister shed light on the ways that can be used to boost ties between Sindh and Argentina.

In addition, ambassador Sayus showcased interest to invest in Sindh to set up warehouses particularly.

Taking a step towards initiating football in Pakistan, the main agenda of the meeting was to develop a football team in Sindh.

Adding on, Shah stressed that the team will be featuring key players from the Argentina football team.

In this regards, the players named for this team are expected to get training at Lyari’s Kakri Ground to boost the sporting ties between both the nations.

It is worth noting here that Lyari aka “Mini Brazil” is famous for football, including 178 officially recognised football clubs.