PAK vs ENG: Did Pakistan make any change in playing XI for third Test?

Nauman Ali celebrates a wicket during the second Test in Multan - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan men's selection committee has decided not to make any change to their playing XI for the series-deciding Test against England, starting here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on October 24.

As confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the men's selection committee has confirmed that Shan Masood XI will be unchanged for the third Test.

Spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan gave nightmares to the English batters in Multan. Pakistan clinched the second Test by 152 runs to level the three-match series 1-1.

Following the successful pitch recipe in Multan, the selectors and team management of the home side asked curators in Pindi to make a replica of the pitch used for the second Test.

To change the nature of the Pindi pitch, which is mostly known for its batting-friendly nature, curators tried different tricks. Large-size pedestal fans and heaters have been used to dry the pitch and square.

As a result, England were also forced to make a change to their side, bringing in the third spinner, Rehan Ahmed, for the final Test. The visitors will now have three spinners, Jack Leach, Rehan, and Shoaib Bashir, and only a specialist pacer, Gus Atkinson, in their playing XI.

Speaking at the press conference here on Wednesday, England's skipper, Ben Stokes, reiterated that the pitch looks good but who knows how it turns when some cricket is played on it.

"Who knows what happens, it looks like a very good wicket at the moment. With some cricket on it, it might change. We have tried to read the pitch, as much as possible," Stokes replied when asked about an 'expected' spin-friendly wicket.

It must be noted here that Pakistan were struggling to find a win at home for the last three years. The victory in Multan brought joy and excitement for the cricket fans in the country who now aim for a series victory by the Shaheens.