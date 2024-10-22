David Warner makes himself available for Test comeback

David Warner desperate to play for Australia against India. —AFP

The former Australian opener David Warner expressed willingness to play against India in the five-match Test series, scheduled to start from November 22.

Speaking to the Code Sports, he stated: “I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play.”

It is worth noting here that the 37-year-old Warner announced his retirement from the red-ball format following three-match Test series against Pakistan late last year.

Despite bidding farewell, the veteran mentioned that he would be willing to showcase his skills for his domestic side, New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

In addition, the former Test vice-captain retired last summer after scoring 8,786 runs and 26 centuries, including a career-best 335 not out.

Reflecting on his excitement, Warner said he messaged Australia’s head coach and chief selector to include him in the squad for the Indian series.

“I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. But my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that,” Warner said, adding that he had cheekily messaged both Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey about the situation. “I’ve spoken to Torch (McDonald) and his answer back to me was, ‘you retired,’” Warner laughed. “I don’t think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying, ‘can you come back?’”

Meanwhile, the Baggy Greens are looking for a capable opener batter for the series as Steve Smith has returned to his usual spot at four after Warner’s retirement.

Other players including, Sam Kontas and Marcus Harris are being considered as potential candidates for the role.

Thjs is after Kontas impressed after smashing back-to-back centuries.