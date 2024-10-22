Pakistan medal hopes shatter as several key sports excluded from 2026 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games take a new shift for 2026 games. —Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prospects at the 2026 Commonwealth Games have suffered a blow with the exclusion of several key sports from the event.

The host city, Glasgow, announced that wrestling, hockey, shooting, cricket, and several other games will not be part of the Games, significantly reducing Pakistan's chances of securing medals.

Other sports facing cut include badminton, table tennis, squash, rugby sevens, beach volleyball and mountain biking.

Wrestling has been one of Pakistan’s most successful sports at the Commonwealth Games, contributing 46 medals, including 21 golds. The exclusion of wrestling will have a major impact, as it has been a consistent source of top podium finishes for the country.

Hockey, another sport with a rich history in Pakistan, has also been excluded. Pakistan’s hockey team previously won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games, and its removal further narrows the country's opportunities to earn medals.

Cricket, which was featured in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, will also be absent. Given Pakistan's strong cricket team, this omission further weakens its medal chances.

Shooting, a sport in which Pakistan has won three Commonwealth Games medals (one silver and two bronze), has also been dropped from the 2026 program. This removes yet another potential avenue for Pakistan to add to its medal tally.

In total, Pakistan has claimed 27 gold, 27 silver, and 28 bronze medals across all Commonwealth Games appearances. The absence of wrestling, hockey, cricket, and shooting will likely make it harder for Pakistan to build on this success in 2026.