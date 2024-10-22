Quaid-e-Azam Trophy kicks off October 26

Karachi Whites will be defending their title this year. —PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is scheduled to start from October 26.

Eighteen teams from 16 regions will participate in the four-day tournament that will conclude on December 19.

The 18 regions include Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi Blues, Karachi Whites, Lahore Whites, Lahore Blues, Larkana, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot.

It is worth noting here that Karachi Whites will defend their title this year.

Earlier in 2023, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side defeated Faisalabad in the final showdown by 456 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In regards to the forthcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the director of the Domestic Cricket Operations, Abdullah Khurram Niazi called the tournament a “pinnacle of domestic cricket”.

“Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the pinnacle of domestic cricket in Pakistan as it is not just a tournament but also an event that showcases the immense talent across the country and prepares them for the challenges of international cricket.

“As always, we will continue to provide the best possible platform for players to excel and show their capabilities on the biggest stage in domestic cricket as they will be rubbing their shoulders with the best players of the country.

Adding further, he said: “Earlier we demonstrated a successful Champions One-Day Cup, and are fully committed to strengthening our domestic structure. The successful execution of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy remains at the heart of this commitment.”

Meanwhile, the complete schedule of the premier tournament will be announced soon.