PAK vs ENG: Mohammad Ali likely to replace Zahid in third Test

Mohammad Ali (Right) is expected to replace Zahid Mehmood in the third Test against England. —AFP

RAWALPINDI: As the third Test is set to take place from Thursday, October 24, Pakistan have decided to make a change in their playing XI, sources told Geo News.

The medium pacer Mohammad Ali will replace leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood in the decisive Test, sources confirmed.

This decision aims to utilise reverse swing on an ‘expected’ rough surface, and Ali is the best option for that according to the team management’s strategy.

The 31-year-old Ali has been bowling in the nets under the supervision of the coaching staff for the past two days.

On the contrary, Mir Hamza's injury came as a shock for the Shan Masood-led side.

The left-arm pacer is dealing with a niggle in his right glute, rising uncertainty over his participation in the match.

In regards to this, the player focused on rehabilitation rather than bowling during Pakistan's three-hour practice session on Tuesday.

It is worth noting here that both Pakistan and England have secured one victory each in the series.

The third and final Test will be the decisive match for the series between the men in green and the three lions.