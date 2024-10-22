PAK vs ENG: England name three spinners for ‘expected’ spin track in Pindi

Rehan Ahmed set to play third Test against Pakistan. —AFP

RAWALPINDI: England have named three spinners for their final Test match against Pakistan, scheduled to be held here from October 24 to 29.

England's player, Harry Brook, believes that the pitch in Rawalpindi has been "raked" by local groundstaff to favour Pakistan's spinners.

"They've had the rakes out, the fans and the heaters on the pitch," Brook said. "Everyone goes and looks at the wicket and says something different… Hopefully, it's just like any other Pakistani pitch. It's good to bat on for the first few days and then hopefully, we can get a bit of turn out of it at the back end of the game."

In regard to this, Rehan Ahmed has been brought back to the playing XI, while Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts are being rested.

Ben Stokes and Co. are hopeful that Rehan's comeback will provide an extra spin option in the final Test.

It is worth noting that Rehan played three Tests in India and is making a comeback after February.

However, his recent results in India were less impressive, and he struggled in the County Championship and the Hundred tournament.

England is being considerate about it as the men in green are expected to play well on the dry pitch in Rawalpindi after their 152-run victory in Multan.

Reflecting on his previous experience, the 25-year-old Brook said the pitch was very flat and easy for batting, but this time, it may spin earlier in the match.

He acknowledged to the fact that Pakistan's spinners, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, will likely play a big role in this game.

Carse and Potts, on the other hand, are officially rested, with Atkinson returning after taking match figures of 4 for 145 in England's innings win in the first Test.

In addition, Carse has been England's outstanding bowler of the tour, taking nine wickets.

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.