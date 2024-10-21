‘Don’t leave tennis’, Djokovic tells Nadal after ‘amazing rivalry’

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose before their quarter final match. —Reuters

RIYADH: Novak Djokovic implored long-time adversary Rafael Nadal to put off his planned retirement after defeating the Spaniard Saturday in what was likely to be the final chapter of their “amazing rivalry”.

“Don´t leave tennis, man,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview after beating Nadal in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) at the “Six Kings Slam” exhibition in Saudi Arabia. He added that their battles over the years had been “very intense” and told Nadal he hoped they could one day “sit on a beach somewhere” and have a drink.

Nadal, 38, announced on October 10 that he would retire from tennis after the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month. Organisers of the Saudi event billed Saturday´s match as perhaps Nadal´s last singles contest as a professional. Nadal said Thursday he was unsure whether he would be fit enough to play singles in Malaga.

Djokovic and Nadal -- two of the sport´s famed “Big Three” along with Roger Federer -- had faced each other 60 times on the main tour prior to Saturday´s exhibition match, with Djokovic holding a narrow 31-29 edge.

Their last encounter came during the Paris Olympics on the same Roland Garros courts where Nadal won 14 French Open titles, though Djokovic triumphed easily 6-1, 6-4. Djokovic has racked up 24 Grand Slam titles in his career, two more than Nadal.

Saturday´s match was mostly one-sided, with Nadal spraying errors and Djokovic wrapping up the first set in just 31 minutes. Feeding off the support of the partisan crowd who openly cheered Djokovic´s double-faults, Nadal rallied to push the second set to a tie-break, reeling off winners and even treating fans to one last iconic fist pump before succumbing to Djokovic.