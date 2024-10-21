WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu win in Tokyo

Bianca Andreescu of Canada picked up her first win since July

By Reuters
October 21, 2024
Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action during her round of 16 match against China's Qinwen Zheng. —Reuters

TOKYO: Eighth-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada survived a first-round challenge from Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Monday in Tokyo.

Fernandez was ahead 5-7, 6-2, 5-2 when her Russian opponent was forced to retire due to difficulty breathing after a 2-hour, 44-minute battle in the last WTA 500 tournament of the year. Fernandez will next face France's Varvara Gracheva, a 6-1, 7-6 (4) winner over Japan's Mai Hontama.

Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez upset No. 7 seed Magdalena Frech of Poland 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada picked up her first win since July with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Japan's Mei Yamaguchi. Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria knocked out defending champion Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Guangzhou Open

Sijia Wei of China rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 upset against sixth-seeded Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia in opening-round action in China.

The 20-year-old Wei, ranked No. 135 in the world, saved four of five break points in the 75-minute victory and will face either Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands or China's Xiyu Wang in the second round.

Olga Danilovic of Serbia defeated Russia's Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-4 and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian outlasted Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in other first-round matches.

