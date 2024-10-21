ICC shows green flag to Champions Trophy preparations

ICC Champions Trophy. —AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed satisfaction on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s report regarding the preparations for the forthcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan, sources told Geo News.

PCB’s report, presented by its chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the last day of ICC board members meeting, assured that the stadium’s renovation work at all three proposed venues, will be completed before the event kicks off.

During the meeting, the PCB chairman also invited the ICC board members to visit Pakistan and personally review the preparations and arrangements made for the most-anticipated event, scheduled to take place in February next year.

Besides, having a discussion over the forthcoming event, the tenure of the ICC Chair and Independent Director positions were brought under consideration.

In regards to this, the ICC board suggested adjusting the terms to two to three-year periods.

However, the final decision will be made after the ICC membership’s approval.

In addition, Scott Vennink was added to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as a representative for Full Members, while Scott Edwards was appointed as the Associate Members’ representative.

Dr. Roger Hawkes of the Medical Advisory Committee was replaced by Dr. John MacLean.