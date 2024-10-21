Pakistan achieve another milestone at scrabble tournament in US

akistan's Sohaib Sanaullah (right in yellow shirt) poses for a photo after winning the B Division. — Author

Pakistani player Sohaib Sanaullah has secured another title for the country by winning the B Division of the Lake George Scrabble Tournament in New York, United States.

Sohaib showcased a remarkable performance, clinching victory in 14 out of 15 games to emerge as the champion.

The 22-year-old made his comeback to competitive Scrabble after a four-year hiatus following the completion of his education. However, the break had no impact on his game as he dominated the competition.

Sohaib not only won the B Division title but also claimed the award for the highest single move, scoring an impressive 163 points. He further demonstrated his excellence by achieving the highest single-game score of 646 points, securing another accolade.

In the tournament, Neil Gaine finished second, while Justin Morris took third place. Sohaib's brother, Daniyal Sanaullah, also performed admirably, securing the fourth position.

A total of 174 players from various divisions participated in the prestigious Scrabble tournament, highlighting its competitive nature and international standing.

The outstanding performances by Pakistani players continue to prove that they are making their mark on the global Scrabble scene, demonstrating their mental prowess in this highly competitive game of words.