Is Rizwan becoming the new white-ball format captain?

Rizwan during World Cup 2023 in India - ICC

KARACHI: The million-dollar question in Pakistan cricket right now is who will be the new white-ball format captain of the green shirts after Babar Azam resigned earlier in October?

The Pakistani fans are curious to know the final decision which is likely to come out soon. Meanwhile, reports claimed that experienced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reached a final agreement related to captaincy.

If Rizwan becomes the new captain, his first assignment will be a tough tour of Australia in November where Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

It must be noted here that the names of Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan were also reported for Pakistan team captaincy. However, both players are now likely to miss Australia tour due to fitness issues and poor form, respectively.

Meanwhile, the selection committee has also finalised the squads for the Australia tour. Some new faces including Mehran Mumtaz and Sufiyan Muqeem are expected to get a maiden call-up.

Babar resigns from white-ball captaincy

Pakistan’s most-loved batter Babar Azam announced stepping down as white-ball captain earlier this month.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth, the 29-year-old batter announced on X.

The PCB had reappointed Babar as the national team's captain for T20I and one-day internationals (ODIs) on March 31 this year.

Previously, he ended his years-long stint as skipper in November 2023 following World Cup 2023's flop campaign.