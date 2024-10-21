Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens secure comfortable win against Oman

Pakistan Shaheens won against Oman. —ACC

AL-AMERAT: Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman by 74 runs in the seventh match of the Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup here on Monday.

The Shaheens secured victory after scoring 185/5 in 20 overs and restricted the Jatinder Singh-led side to 111/7.

The match came to an end with Sufyan Mehmood (8*) and Samay Shrivastav (2*) on strike.

Jatinder Singh, the team captain kicked off the second innings and departed after scoring 24 runs off 29 balls, including two boundaries and one towering six.

Aamir Kaleem, the other opening batter, was the first one who headed towards the pavilion after getting lbw by Qasim Akram on the second ball of fifth over.

He contributed 11 runs to the team total.

Coming in at number four, Wasim Ali top scored for Oman as they only managed 57 runs in the last 10 overs, finishing at 111-7 in 20 overs.

He made 28 runs off 31 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

However, Ali was dismissed after Zaman Khan delivered the first ball of the 17th over.

Other players including Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Mehran Khan, and Mohammad Nadeem were not able to make worthy contributions with the bat for home side.

For Shaheens, Zaman Khan picked up 2-17 while Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqim picked up one wicket each.

Opting to bat first, Shaheens were helped by Qasim Akram (48), Rohail Nazir (41 not out), and Arafat Minhas (31 not out) to reach 185-5 in 20 overs.

At the start of the innings, the Shaheens experienced a collapse as Oman’s Muzahir Raza jolted the opening pair of Mohammad Haris and Yasir Khan for three runs each to leave the Haris-led side 13-2 in just 2.4 overs.

Alongside Omair bin Yousuf (25), Qasim Akram stitched a valuable 72-run third-wicket partnership, which steered the men in green to 79-2.

This was possible as Qasim smashed three towering sixes and two shots heading towards the boundary.

Closer to his half-century, Qasim was sent back to the pavilion on 48 runs off 38 balls.

With 116-5 on the board in 14.5 overs, Rohail, playing his first match of the tournament, joined forces with Arafat as the duo put on a belligerent 69-run unbeaten stand for sixth wicket to propel the Shaheens to highest innings total so far – 185-5 - in the tournament.

Abdul Samad scored 20 runs while smoking two fours and a six.

Apart from Muzahir’s two wickets, Samay, Sufyan Mehmood and Wasim Ali picked up one wicket each for Oman.

Shaheens will face UAE in the third match on Wednesday, 23 October at 2pm (PKT).

PLAYING XI

Pakistan Shaheens: Mohammad Haris (c), Yasir Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Imran Jr

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Amir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Siddhart, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza