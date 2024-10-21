PCB boss Naqvi to brief ICC board members on Champions Trophy preparations

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a press conference - PCB

LAHORE: Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reached Dubai to attend a significant meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) board members.

Naqvi reached Gaddafi Stadium early today to see the ongoing renovation work ahead of the Champions Trophy. Later, he left for Dubai to attend an ICC meeting, where he will be briefed on the country's Champions Trophy preparations.

According to the details, today is the last day of the ICC meeting, during which board members will discuss important matters. Meanwhile, Naqvi will take board members under confidence regarding the mega event in Pakistan next year.

Apart from India, all six teams have confirmed their participation in the multi-nation tournament, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 in three cities - Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), due to their government's influence, hasn't yet confirmed their travel to Pakistan. If India opts out of playing Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, there are chances of a hybrid model.

In development of Indian team's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, a renowned Indian sports website, earlier this week, claimed that PCB proposed a travel plan to BCCI in order to get a positive response from them in regards to team India’s participation in Champions Trophy.

The proposal, as reported, suggests that Indian team fly back to either Delhi or Chandigarh after every game during Champions Trophy. This will address their concerns related to security in Pakistan.

However, according to Dainik Jagran, a BCCI official stated that they haven't received such a proposal from Pakistan's board. Additionally, he clearly stated that the BCCI would have rejected such an offer immediately.

Moreover, the BCCI official reinstated that the final decision to travel to Pakistan rests with the Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi.

As per the proposed schedule, the men in blue are said to play their matches in Lahore.