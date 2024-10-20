New Zealand beat South Africa to win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

New Zealand celebrating their final win against South Africa. —AFP

DUBAI: New Zealand defeated South Africa by 32 runs in the final showdown of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

While chasing 159, the Proteas could only manage 126/9 in 20 overs.

The match came to an end with Nonkululeko Mlaba (4*) and Ayabonga Khaka (4*) on strike.

Laura Wolvaardt, the team captain kicked off the second innings and departed after scoring the most runs for the team.

The captain scored 33 runs off 27 balls after smashing five boundaries.

Tazmin Brits, the other opening batter, was the first one who headed towards the pavilion after Fran Jonas delivered final ball of the sixth over.

She contributed 17 runs to the team total.

The captain's wicket sparked a collapse as spectators witnessed wickets falling at regular intervals.

Anneke Bosch left the crease in the 10th over after making nine runs.

Other players including Marizanne Kapp (8), Nadine de Klerk (6), Chloe Tryon (14), Sune Luus (8), Annerie Dercksen (10), and Sinalo Jafta (6) were not able to score big for the team.

Earlier, New Zealand made 158 runs for five wickets, after the Laura Wolvaardt-led side opted to ball first.

The innings began with Suzie Bates and Georgia Pimmer opening the batting for New Zealand.

While batting first, Bates scored 32 off 31 after smashing three shots over the boundary.

Whereas Pimmer made only nine runs off seven balls with two fours.

In addition, the young lady Pimmer had a shaky start, as she was the first to leave the ground in the second over when Ayabonga Khaka delivered the final ball which was caught by Sune Luus.

Aiming for a half-century, 37-year-old Bates was dismissed after Nonkululeko Mlaba hit the stumps at the fourth ball of the seventh over.

Followed by the captain Sophie Devine, getting removed at the second ball of the 10th over delivered by Nadine de Klerk.

It is to be noted that the captain didn’t contribute much, as she was dismissed via lbw after making six runs off 10 deliveries.

Brooke Halliday, the all-rounder came after the team was suffering the loss of three players, made 38 off 28 with three boundaries.

Thanks to Halliday, who played a key role in helping the Black Caps reach 100 runs in the 14th over.

However, Halliday was dismissed in the 17th over of the innings. She was caught by Anneke Bosch off Chloe Tryon’s bowling.

Contributing the most, Amelia Kerr (43), close to the half-century got caught by Tazmin Brits during the over of Mlaba when the Black Caps was at 141-5.

The first innings came to an end with Maddy Green (12*) and Isabella Gaze (3*) on strike.

Proteas were great with the ball, ending up taking five wickets in the first half of the game.

With Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine de Klerk taking one wicket each while Nonkululeko Mlaba solely bagged two wickets.





Playing XIs

New Zealand:

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Broke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, and Fran Jonas.

South Africa:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Ayabonga Khaka