Will Indian team travel back to their country after every Champions Trophy game?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, according to an Indian report, denied receiving any proposal from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding team India’s stay during Champions Trophy, pencilled in for February-March next year in Pakistan.

A renowned Indian sports website, earlier this week, reported that PCB proposed a travel plan to BCCI in order to get a positive response from them in regards to team India’s participation in Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year.

The proposal, as reported, suggests that Indian team fly back to either Delhi or Chandigarh after every game during Champions Trophy. This will address their concerns related to security in Pakistan.

However, according to Dainik Jagran, a BCCI official stated that they haven't received such a proposal from Pakistan's board. Additionally, he clearly stated that the BCCI would have rejected such an offer immediately.

Moreover, the BCCI official reinstated that the final decision to travel to Pakistan rests with the Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi.

As per the proposed schedule, the men in blue are said to play their matches in Lahore. If India refuse to come to Pakistan, the Champions Trophy might be held in hybrid model.

It is to be noted that Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi are the proposed venues for the most-anticipated tournament, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

Earlier, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, whose political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is currently in power, said the Indian team would love to visit Pakistan for the tournament.

In a conversation with the Indian journalists, who visited Pakistan to cover the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Sharif said the two countries should resume cricket ties.

“If you ask the Indian team, they will say that they want to come and play in Pakistan. It is the decision-makers who are not allowing this,” he said.

While suggesting, he also said: “Both teams should leave behind their bitter past and move forward.”