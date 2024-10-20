PAK vs ENG: Interesting scenes to prepare spin wicket in Pindi

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. —AFP

RAWALPINDI: As the third Test between Pakistan and England is just around the corner, preparations at the Pindi Stadium are in full swing.

The third and series-deciding Test is set to take place from October 24-28.

Pedestal fans and heaters are placed around the pitch to ensure a dry surface for the third Test just like Multan where Pakistan clinched second Test with the help of spinners Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali.

Three heaters are positioned on each side of the pitch. Pieces of black cloth, as covers, have been used on both ends to maximise the chances of drying the surface.

Groundstaff is applying these tricks to make the pitch more spin-friendly, the sources told Geo News. Moreover, in the upcoming days, before the start of the third Test, the pitch will remain uncovered during the day time.

Previously Aaqib Javed, the newly-appointed Pakistan selector, shed light over the pitch preparation ahead of second Test. Following success in his Multan plan, Aaqib has now advised the ground staff at the Pindi Cricket Stadium to keep the pitch as dry as possible, specifically the entire square.

In order to check, the former player is also expected to visit the stadium ahead of the third Test between the Men in Green and the Three Lions.

It must be noted here that two of the three-Test series took place at Multan Cricket Stadium. England won the first whereas homeside clinched the second.

After winning the second Test against England, the Shan Masood-led side are geared up to clinch the final Test to seal the series 2-1.