PCB postpones Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, sources

Quaid e Azam Trophy postponed. —PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the upcoming first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, originally scheduled to start on October 20, according to sources.

The country's premier domestic cricket tournament faces uncertainty, with final details for the current season yet to be decided.

Sources within the PCB revealed that the board's domestic department is awaiting approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on several key matters, including the new dates for the tournament.

The board is expected to announce the revised schedule soon.

This is not the first disruption to PCB’s domestic calendar. Earlier, the Under-19 domestic tournament was also suspended after just one day of play.

Sources say the domestic department has also instructed departmental teams to prepare for the Presidents Trophy, a backup tournament, should the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy experience further delays.

"As a contingency, departments have been asked to be prepared," said a source.

The Presidents Trophy, a first-class tournament for departmental teams, is currently slated to begin on January 6. If delays in start of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy continue, PCB could prioritize the President’s Trophy over the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, according to insiders.