Babar Azam’s father shares comeback update for his fans

Babar Azam with his father Azam Siddiqui. —Instagram/@azam_siddique_65

Following Pakistan’s thrilling win against England in the second Test on Friday, Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique shed light over his son’s exclusion from the team and his expected comeback.

Taking to Instagram after being inactive for some time, he posted a good news for Babar fans.





The instagram post came after the Shan Masood-led side won against England on Friday by 152 runs and Babar, who was not even a part of the squad, was highly criticised.

It is worth noting here that the former white-ball skipper was excluded from the team after failing in his last 18 Test innings.

Pakistan and England will be playing their third Test in Rawalpindi between October 24 to 28, and no changes have been made to the squad for the third Test yet.