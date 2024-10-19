Amir backs Babar amid 'personal' criticism

Mohammad Amir (L) and Babar Azam. —AFP

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir called out “personal” criticism on Babar Azam.

While taking to X, the left-arm fast-bowler expressed anger in response to the negative comments against his T20I teammate Babar.

Yar pls yeah ghatia soch khatam karo k babar team me ni tha ya woh player ni tha to team jeet gayi .hum better planning k sath khaile home advantage liya or jeet gaye. pls personal na hn apne player's k sath yes performance base ap bat Karen but pls personal na hn. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 18, 2024

Babar, after failing to score big in his last 18 Test innings, was rested for the second Test against England in Multan following the recommendation of the newly appointed selection committee.



The established right-handed batter struggled to score big in both innings of the first Test at same venue.

Babar, who missed second Test, congratulated Shan Masood XI on the victory.

"Well done, team! Fantastic win. Proud of the effort and spirit,” he posted with a picture featuring his fellow players celebrating.

Meanwhile, Amir, 32, gave credit to "better planning" that led to victory on his home ground.

The third Test between Pakistan and England is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.