Aqib part ways with Qalandars due to national duty

Aaqib Javed ends his journey with Lahore Qalandars. —PCB

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed ended his journey with the Lahore Qalandars after he has been appointed Pakistan team selector.

It is worth noting here that Javed had a remarkable eight-year tenure filled with success and collaboration as the franchise's Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach.

Javed, 52, joined Qalandars in June 2016, and during his tenure as head coach, the franchise played in three PSL finals between 2020 and 2023, securing two consecutive titles.

His affiliation with Qalandars has been pivotal, as he has been the driving force behind advancing the Qalandars' vision through the franchise’s landmark Player Development Program (PDP). His relentless efforts in implementing Qalandars' PDP, identifying, and nurturing young talent have been fundamental in building a strong pipeline of future cricketers.

Reflecting on his affiliation with Lahore Qalandars, Aqib Javed said: “My time with Lahore Qalandars has been an incredible journey, filled with unforgettable moments and significant achievements. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working on the Qalandars' vision, especially the Player Development Program (PDP), which has been close to my heart. Seeing young talent grow and flourish through this initiative has been deeply rewarding.

“Contributing to the franchise's rise and success, both on and off the field, has been a remarkable experience. However, after eight wonderful years, I feel that now is the right time to embrace a new challenge with the national team. I am excited to bring my experience and passion to Pakistan cricket and look forward to serving the country in this new role.”

In regard to this, Sameen Rana, Qalandars’ co-owner, said: "I would like to sincerely thank Aqib Bhai for everything he has done for the franchise over the years. He can be immensely proud of the achievements we've accomplished together, uplifting the vision and philosophy of Lahore Qalandars. His unwavering dedication has been instrumental in shaping the identity and success of the franchise. From winning PSL titles to nurturing young talent through PDP, Aqib's legacy will always be a proud part of Qalandars' history.

"While we part ways with heavy hearts, we are excited for him as he embarks on a new journey with Pakistan cricket. Lahore Qalandars have always played a key role in developing talent for the national team, and with Aqib now joining the national management, it’s another example of our commitment to supporting the country's cricket. We wish him nothing but the best for this next chapter. We are confident that the invaluable experience he gained with Lahore Qalandars will enable him to continue the legacy of the PDP at the national level and make a positive impact in his new role.”