"Indian team wants to play Pakistan," says Nawaz Sharif

Former PM Nawaz Sharif (L) and Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023 match picture - (AP/ICC)

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif said the Indian team would love to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan in 2025.

In a conversation with the Indian journalists, who visited Pakistan to cover the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Sharif said the two countries should resume cricket ties.

“If you ask the Indian team, they will say that they want to come and play in Pakistan. It is the decision-makers who are not allowing this,” he said.

In addition, he said that it would be a positive sign for the game overall.



While suggesting, he also said: “Both teams should leave behind their bitter past and move forward.”

India likely to play Champions Trophy matches on two venues

Earlier, the ICC broadcasters suggested an additional venue, stating that hosting at a single venue might not send a positive message.



The most-anticipated event is scheduled to be held in February 2025, and Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi are the decided venues for the tournament.

In retaliation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) put forward Rawalpindi as one of the venues, supporting the idea given by the ICC broadcasters.

Previously, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson and CEO Richard Gould revealed the impact that the Indian cricket team have the ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan.

While speaking to the British journalists, Thompson stated: "Cricket cannot afford to lose its broadcasting rights, and the Champions Trophy without India would not be in the best interest of the sport."