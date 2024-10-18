PCB boss Mohsin Naqvi hopeful for series win after Multan Test triumph

Mohsin Naqvi (L) and Pakistan team (R) - PCB

KARACHI: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Pakistan team for winning the second Test against England in Multan on Friday.

After the historic win, Naqvi, in a statement released by PCB, praised the outstanding performance, particularly highlighting the contributions of the spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, whose exceptional bowling played a crucial role in securing the win.

The chairman also lauded Kamran Ghulam for scoring a magnificent century on his Test debut, showcasing his remarkable talent and potential. He emphasised that this victory, after a long wait for a home Test win, was the result of solid teamwork.

He commended the side for their dedication, passion, and professional approach throughout the match. The chairman further added that the new players in the team had justified their selection with their impressive performances.

Expressing his optimism for the series, Naqvi hoped the team would maintain their winning momentum in the final Test and hopefully clinch the series in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan's prominent performance in Multan Test

Magical spin spells from Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan propelled Pakistan to a convincing win against England on day 4 of the Multan Test.

Nauman took eight whereas Sajid bagged two wickets in the second innings to ensure Pakistan doesn't go winless at home this time. The continuity of dominance from the first innings helped the spin duo give a strong statement to the opposition out there.

Resuming day 4 with the loss of two wickets, England came up to launch their 'Bazball' formula as they do but Pakistani spinners had another plan. Sajid removed Ollie Pope (22) in just the second over of the day followed by Nauman getting rid of Joe Root, the prominent scorer of the first Test, for 18.

The two reliable batters departing in a short period already dented the hopes of the visitors. However, Harry Brook, the triple-centurion of the first Test, arrived at the crease to take charge. Nauman, the experienced Sanghar boy, got rid of Brook as he could only add 16 to the total.

Brook's wicket left all the responsibility on the shoulders of skipper Ben Stokes who returned from an injury. Stokes lost Jamie Smith in quick succession for Pakistan. Nevertheless, he resisted against the hosts with Brandon Carse, playing just his second Test, as they both stitched 37 runs together.

Stokes was looking in good touch until an ideal left-arm delivery from Nauman forced him to get out of his crease where he lost his balance and also the bat from his hand. Rizwan took no time to get him stumped and as a result, Pakistan got their seventh wicket.

Thereafter, Nauman didn't look back and took three more wickets to register his best bowling figures in an innings. Adding on to his three wickets in the first innings, Nauman bagged eight wickets for 46 runs in his 16.3 overs in the match-deciding innings. Sajid bagged two wickets to complete his nine-wicket haul in the Multan Test.