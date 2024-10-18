"Rested" Babar, Shaheen congratulate Shan Masood XI

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi expressed delight over Pakistan's victory against England. —AFP

Pakistan’s former skipper Babar Azam, pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who were rested for the second Multan Test against England, also congratulated Shan Masood and the team for pulling off a memorable victory against the Englishmen on Friday.

Taking to the social sites, the rested players praised the team's effort in a remarkable win.

“Well done, team! Fantastic win. Proud of the effort and spirit,” he posted with a picture featuring his fellow players celebrating their victory against England.

Babar, after failing to score big in his last 18 Test innings, was rested for the second Test following the recommendations of the newly appointed selection committee.

The established right-handed batter struggled to score big in both innings of the first Test at same venue.



Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed delight while specifically mentioning the new additions to the team for the second Test in his Instagram story.

“Fantastic win at home! Congratulations to Pakistan, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were exceptional, along with a dream debut for Kamran Ghulam and massive contribution from Salman Ali Agha. Keep it going, Inshallah!” he posted on his Instagram handle.

While taking to his X handle, Naseem also expressed happiness over Pakistan’s victory in Multan.

“What a sensational performance by the boys in Multan! Hats off to Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for absolutely stealing the show with a dream debut by Kamran Ghulam. Take a bow, gentleman. Congratulations to the fans, you deserve this! Let’s bring the same energy & support for the final game,” he tweeted.

In addition, Shadab Khan also highlighted the “home advantage” in his Instagram story posted after Pakistan defeated England.

He posted: “Amazing victory. This is what home advantage looks like. Great fightback by the team.”

Former player Waqar Younis, on the other hand, also joined in to congratulate the team.

“Congratulations Team. Well done the magicians Nouman & Sajid,” he posted.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan will be playing their third Test against England in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.