Pakistan cricket needs impactful performances not PR agencies, says Hafeez

Pakistan team's group photo showing Babar Azam, Rizwan and Naseem (L) and Mohammad Hafeez (R) —PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain Mohammad Hafeez took a dig at players' PR agencies after Pakistan beat England by 152 runs in Multan Test on Friday.

Taking to X after the win, Hafeez praised the "impactful" performances of Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, and Nauman Ali which played an important role in Pakistan's Test victory at home after almost three years.

"Pakistan cricket needs impactful performances like Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha 50, Sajid Khan 9 wickets & Noman Ali 11 wickets for winning cause. Surely not PR agencies," he wrote.

For the past three-four years, PR agencies of Pakistani players have dominated the cricket corridors as also reported in the previous eras of PCB heads Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.



The ex-PCB management committee's chair Ashraf also tried to launch a crack down on such PR agencies for blackmailing the board through players. However, Ashraf's tenure was cut short earlier this year when the PCB elections were held.

Pakistan's prominent performance in Multan Test

Magical spin spells from Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan propelled Pakistan to a convincing win against England on day 4 of the Multan Test.

Nauman took eight whereas Sajid bagged two wickets in the second innings to ensure Pakistan doesn't go winless at home this time. The continuity of dominance from the first innings helped the spin duo give a strong statement to the opposition out there.

Resuming day 4 with the loss of two wickets, England came up to launch their 'Bazball' formula as they do but Pakistani spinners had another plan. Sajid removed Ollie Pope (22) in just the second over of the day followed by Nauman getting rid of Joe Root, the prominent scorer of the first Test, for 18.

The two reliable batters departing in a short period already dented the hopes of the visitors. However, Harry Brook, the triple-centurion of the first Test, arrived at the crease to take charge. Nauman, the experienced Sanghar boy, got rid of Brook as he could only add 16 to the total.

Brook's wicket left all the responsibility on the shoulders of skipper Ben Stokes who returned from an injury. Stokes lost Jamie Smith in quick succession for Pakistan. Nevertheless, he resisted against the hosts with Brandon Carse, playing just his second Test, as they both stitched 37 runs together.

Stokes was looking in good touch until an ideal left-arm delivery from Nauman forced him to get out of his crease where he lost his balance and also the bat from his hand. Rizwan took no time to get him stumped and as a result, Pakistan got their seventh wicket.

Thereafter, Nauman didn't look back and took three more wickets to register his best bowling figures in an innings. Adding on to his three wickets in the first innings, Nauman bagged eight wickets for 46 runs in his 16.3 overs in the match-deciding innings. Sajid bagged two wickets to complete his nine-wicket haul in the Multan Test.