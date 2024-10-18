PAK vs ENG: Pakistan selectors prepare ahead of third Test in Rawalpindi

Javed featured in 163 ODIs and 22 Test matches for Pakistan. - PCB

Pakistan selectors, led by Aaqib Javed are focusing on preparing the Rawalpindi pitch as the third Test between Pakistan and England is scheduled to take place on October 24 in Rawalpindi.

This decision is taken to offer a home advantage in the third Test, sources told Geo News.

In regard to this, Aaqib has advised the ground staff at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to keep the pitch as dry as possible, specifically the entire square.

As per sources, the main aim of the selectors is to create a pitch that is different from the usual one in Rawalpindi, so that the spinners can have the same experience they had while playing on the Multan pitch.

In order to check, the former player is expected to visit the stadium ahead of the third Test between the Men in Green and the Three Lions.

The series has been levelled 1-1 as Pakistan defeated England on Friday.

The third Test is scheduled to take place from October 24-28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.