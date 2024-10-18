Champions Trophy 2025: ICC broadcasters suggest venues for India’s group-stage matches

Fans expressing excitement for the match between India and Pakistan. —AFP

In a major turn of events, the International Cricket Council (ICC) broadcasters have suggested the venues for the group-stage matches of the forthcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

It is worth noting that the proposal is given by the ICC broadcasters, who also serve as the official broadcasters for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The most-anticipated event is scheduled to be held in February 2025, and Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi are the decided venues for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the broadcasters suggested an additional venue, stating that hosting at a single venue might not send a positive message.

In retaliation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) put forward Rawalpindi as one of the venues, supporting the idea given by the ICC broadcasters.

Earlier, the national board decided to host all the group-stage matches of the Indian team in Lahore, to minimize travel for Rohit Sharma and Co.

In regard to this, the broadcasters put forth the suggestion of hosting the group-stage matches in two venues.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be playing three group-stage matches, including a game against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a clash with New Zealand on February 23, and the most-awaited match between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on March 1.

Alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are expected to be added in Group A of the tournament.

Previously, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson and CEO Richard Gould revealed the impact that the Indian cricket team have ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan.

While speaking to the British journalists, Thompson stated: "Cricket cannot afford to lose its broadcasting rights, and the Champions Trophy without India would not be in the best interest of the sport."

Revealing the Rohit Sharma-led side’s participation in the most-anticipated event, the English board said that the hybrid models of venues are being considered, if India refuse to travel to Pakistan.

However, the final decision will be taken by the Indian government, sources told Geo News.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India has no strong reason not to come here.