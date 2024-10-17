Pakistan's women futsal team to debut in Asian Futsal Cup qualifiers

Ball boy wearing gloves holds a ball before a match. - AFP

The Pakistan women's futsal team will make its debut in the Asian Futsal Cup qualifiers next January.

The Asian Futsal Federation announced the draw for the qualifiers, placing Pakistan and India in Group B.



Indonesia will host the matches in Group B, which also includes Hong Kong and Kyrgyzstan. Pakistan will face Hong Kong on January 11, Kyrgyzstan on January 13, and Indonesia on January 17.

The highly anticipated match against India is scheduled for January 19.

The top two teams from each of the four groups, along with the best third-placed team, will qualify for the Asian Cup, set to take place in China in May 2024.

This marks a significant milestone for the Pakistan women's futsal team as it aims to showcase talent on the international stage.