Women’s T20 World Cup: South Africa claim easy win against Australia in semi-final

Anneke Bosch in action against Australia during the semi-final. - AFP

South Africa claimed easy win in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.



Winning the contest by eight wickets, the Proteas progressed to the final of the event.

Beginning their chase of 135 runs, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side steered towards victory with 16 balls in hand and loss of two wickets.

Tazmin Bates was the first South African batter to be dismissed by the Kangaroos after she had scored just 15 off 15 balls.

Wolvaardt led the chase from the front as she smashed 42 runs from 37 balls with three fours and one six. She too, got out towards the end of the chase.

Interestingly, both of the batters were victims of Annabel Sutherland.

The star for Proteas, however, turned out to be Anneke Bosch who smashed a 74 on 48 deliveries with the help of eight fours and one maximum.

Earlier, Australia had posted a a target of 135 runs against last edition's runner-up South Africa

The Proteas won the toss and invited the Alyssa Healy-less Kangaroos to bat first who received a blow on the first ball of the first over as Grace Harris got out against Ayabonga Khaka, providing South Africa a leverage.



Beth Mooney, however, remained at the pitch and tried to form a partnership with Georgia Wareham (five runs off nine balls) and stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath (27 off 33 balls).

Mooney soon found her partner in the form of Ellyse Perry and together the two brought balance to the tumbling Australian side.

The balance didn't last as Mooney was run-out by Marizanne Kapp after she had scored 44 off 42.

Perry was joined by Phoebe Litchfield and the two batted towards the end of the innings with Perry getting out on the last ball of the inning as Australia had posted 134/5 on the scoreboard.

As for South Africa, Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed one Australian batter each.

