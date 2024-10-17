Pakistan suffer defeat against India in SAFF Women's Championship

Pakistan's women football team - author

KARACHI: Pakistan's women's football team suffered a 5-2 defeat against arch-rivals India in their opening match of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Thursday.

India's Grace Dangmei led the charge with two goals, while Manisha, Bala Devi, and Jyoti Chauhan each added one.

India were once leading 4-0 in the game before Pakistan controlled the mistakes they committed in first 40 minutes of the game.

Pakistan's Suha Hirani made history by scoring the team's first-ever goal against India in first-half stoppage time, reducing the deficit to 4-1. Shortly after the break, Kayla Siddiqui added another for Pakistan in the 47th minute, making it 4-2.

This was also first senior international goal for Kayla Siddiqui.

However, India regained control and sealed the game with a fifth goal, ending the match 5-2.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their second match on October 20.