Champions Trophy sans India 'not in sport's best interest'

ECB reveals that India's participation is crucial in Champions Trophy. —Reuters

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson and CEO Richard Gould revealed the impact that the Indian cricket team have on the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan.

While speaking to the British journalists, Thompson stated: "Cricket cannot afford to lose its broadcasting rights, and the Champions Trophy without India would not be in the best interest of the sport."

Revealing the Rohit Sharma-led side’s participation in the most-anticipated event, the English board said that the hybrid models of venues are being considered, if India refuse to travel to Pakistan.

However, the final decision will be taken by the Indian government, sources told Geo News.

In regard to this, the vice president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earlier shed light on the participation of the team.

"No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country,” BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said while talking to an Indian news channel.

Furthermore, the vice-president said: "In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that."

Continuing with the conversation of the ECB, Thompson highlighted the crucial role the soon-to-be ICC Chair Jay Shah has in this matter.

In addition, he discussed the participation of India in the tournament will have a great impact on the future of the sport.

Gould, on the contrary, stated that such discussions related to the hybrid models are expected to be held soon by the ICC.

“Whenever Pakistan and India play, security concerns in the region escalate, but the financial stakes for broadcasting rights are significant,” said Gould. He added that the final decisions about the Champions Trophy will be made closer to the event as the situation evolves.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and both the historical rivals have not had any bilateral series since 2012-13.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to feature eight elite teams including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB also allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India has no strong reason not to come here.