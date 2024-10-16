Pakistan's Shahzaib clinches gold medal in Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo

Shahzeb Khan shine in the final of the Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship. —Author

INDONESIA: Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan won the gold medal by defeating Calamba of the Philippines in the final of the -54 kg weight category at the Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship.

In the first round, Calamba scored 11 points against Shahzeb's six.

In the second round, Shahzaib played brilliantly and won by 10-3 and then won the third round 18-0 to win Pakistan's first gold medal in the event.

Earlier, Shahzaib qualified for the final by defeating Hidayat Tomakaka of Indonesia 12-14, 16-14 and 22-0 in the semi-final.

In the +87 kg weight category final, Kablan of Kazakhstan won the gold medal by defeating Hamza Saeed of Pakistan by a margin of 5-1 and 4-4 points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Olympic Association President Syed Abid Qadri, Secretary General Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col Waseem Janjua and CEO Omar Saeed congratulated Shahzaib Khan for winning gold and Hamza Saeed for winning silver medals for Pakistan.

Earlier in February, Shahzaib won Silver Medal in 33rd Fajr Open in Tehran, Iran.