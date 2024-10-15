Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on October 15, 2024. — AFP

Sri Lanka stormed back to level the three-match T20 series with an emphatic 73-run win over the West Indies on Tuesday, marking their largest ever margin of victory against the Caribbean side.

The dominant performance at Dambulla was Sri Lanka's sixth-largest T20 win against any team, surpassing their previous best over West Indies — a 57-run triumph in London in 2009.

Sri Lanka, after setting a competitive target of 163, unleashed a relentless assault from their spinners, skittling the visitors for just 89 runs in 16.1 overs.

This score marked the West Indies' lowest total against Sri Lanka in T20 internationals, and their sixth lowest ever.

The spin-dominated attack claimed nine wickets, with only three overs of pace bowled, capitalising on a worn pitch that deteriorated quickly, leaving West Indies with no foothold in the chase.

Sri Lanka's spin magic struck early, removing both openers within the first four overs.

Evin Lewis and Brandon King, who had been the architects of West Indies' explosive start in the first match with a 107-run partnership, were neutralised by Sri Lanka´s bowlers.

'Sensational'

Debutant all-rounder Dunith Wellalage made an immediate impact, dismissing King with a sharp stumping in his first over, while almost sending Lewis packing on his first ball — though a missed review kept Lewis briefly in play.

Wellalage struck again, claiming Roston Chase at slip, as the West Indies stumbled to 17-3, and struggled to 21-3 by the end of the power play.

Wellalage's stunning debut saw him finish with figures of 3-9 in four overs.

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka called it a "very pleasing win", and hailed Wellalage's performance as "sensational".

Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga supported Wellalage's efforts with two wickets each, cementing Sri Lanka's grip on the game.

Sri Lanka's total of 162 was built on the solid foundation set by openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who combined for a 72-run stand.

Nissanka top-scored with 54 off 49 balls, peppering the boundary with nine fours and a six.

"It was a tough wicket to bat on," Nissanka said. "I took some calculated risks — we had a target of 160 and were glad we got there."

Contributions from Kusal Perera (24) and Kamindu Mendis (19) helped push the total past 160, setting up a challenging chase for the West Indies.

On the visitors' side, spinners Chase and Gudakesh Motie were economical, giving away only 37 runs in their combined eight overs, raising questions about the West Indies' decision not to include an additional spinner.

The stage is now set for a thrilling series decider on Thursday, also at Dambulla, with eighth-ranked Sri Lanka eyeing an upset series victory over the third-ranked West Indies.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell credited Sri Lanka for using "the conditions well" and acknowledged that his men "didn't bat well".

But he said the team would look ahead to the series decider.

"We will look back at things and reassess things and bounce back", he said.

The West Indies won the first match after a commanding five-wicket victory on Sunday. The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.