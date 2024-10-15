BCB suspends Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach due to disciplinary reasons

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha. —AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on disciplinary grounds.

Insiders reveal that Phil Simmons will be taking the charge as the interim coach till the 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in February.

It is worth noting that the former Sri Lankan player has been suspended for 48 hours and is to be terminated immediately.

Previously in February 2023, Hathurusingha returned for his second stint as Bangladesh coach.

In regard to his reappointment last year, the former captains, including BCB president Faruque Ahmed were against this decision.

Considering his contributions to the Bangladesh cricket team, the Tigers gave an underwhelming performance in the last year’s One Day International (ODI) World Cup and T20 World Cup of 2024, which was co-hosted by the Caribbean and the USA.

His biggest achievement was the Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. In this series, Bangladesh achieved a 2-0 series win against the Men in Green.

This win was the overseas Test series victory in the period of 15 years.

However, Hathurusingha’s side faced a major setback on their tour to India, where they lost 2-0 in the Tests and 3-0 in the T20Is recently.