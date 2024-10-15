Babar Azam receives heartfelt wishes on 30th birthday

Babar Azam celebrates his 30th birthday. —AFP

Babar Azam, Pakistan's former skipper, was flooded with birthday greetings from his peers on social media on his 30th birthday.

In regard to this, Pakistan’s left-arm fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi posted on his Instagram handle by mentioning his nickname in the story.

“Happy Birthday Bobby! Wishing you a great year ahead,” he posted.

It is worth noting that Shaheen Afridi is one of the prime bowlers of Pakistan.

Adding on, the Islamabad United captain, showcased his friendship with Babar on his Instagram by attaching a picture featuring both players holding their shirts from the kit.

“Happy birthday @babarazam. May u have a great year on & off the field. Everyone knows ur batting class,” Shadab posted.

In addition, Haris Rauf, the right-arm fast-bowler expressed his love for the 30-year-old friend, by posting a story with him on his birthday.

He posted a picture of both celebrating their victory in green shirts with a catchy caption.

“Tusi great hoooo. Happy Birthday brother,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf are not named in the lineup announced on Sunday for the ongoing second Test against England in Multan.